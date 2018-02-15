It's Amazing What Time Can Do -- 20 Everyday People Who Turned Into Total Babes

Most of us go through that awkward, often pimple-filled stage in life before time works its magic and we mature into adults who've finally grown into our features.

For some people, the change between adolescence and adulthood, though noticeable, isn't particularly remarkable. They appear almost the same as their younger selves, just a bit older. Then there are the late bloomers who undergo incredible transformations from average-looking people to total knockouts in the span of a few years, just like these 20 "ugly ducklings" who shared their jaw-dropping before-and-after photos.

1. "16 to 20. What a difference 4 years make."







2. "Early 20s to yesterday at 30."







3. "12 to 20. I promise I was always a girl."







4. "14 to 26. I was so proud of that 'mustache.'"







5. "From Sundaes to Runways; I grew up quite a bit from 17 to 21."







6. "14-23. It’s been an awkward decade for me."







7. "They used to call me 'pretty' as a joke."







8. "Grew into my chin...and my ears...and pretty much my whole face (12yo me vs. 22yo me)."







9. From 408 to 188 pounds in 25 months.







10. "Twenty years later...still need the big glasses!"







11. "I don't even look like the same person anymore. 17-22."







12. "Four years between the photos. Used to really dislike how I looked but slowly and bit by bit I started to treat myself a lil nicer, didn't realize the difference til I saw it like this."







13. "13 and 30. They used to make fun of me for coding. Now I get paid for it!"







14. "What 10 years of makeup, self esteem, and effort can do to 2 ugly twins."







15. "19 to 21."







16. "From 18 to 23. Who knew a jawline would be hidden under all of that?"







17. "Lost the weight but damn I miss that hair."







18. "Lost 50kg (110lbs) in 18 months after a rugby injury, started rowing for my university, got my MSc in mathematics."







19. "16 to 23. I was a t-shirt, baggy jeans, and scowl face kind of girl. My mom saved a lot of beautiful clothing for me."







20. "11-21... my dad used to call me ugly Betty, and I took it as a compliment."







(via Bored Panda)

Honestly, I wouldn't have called any of these people "ugly" in their before pictures, but it's pretty cool to see what time (and hard work) does for a person's self-confidence.