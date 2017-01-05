Ad Blocker Detected

You're Never Going To Believe That These Are The Same People

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Were you an "ugly duckling" as a kid? Redditors who say that they were recently shared some before-and-after photos, and looking at them will give you a serious flashback to your awkward middle school days!

If there's one time in my life that I don't look back on too fondly, it's my early teen years. I had braces, acne, and hadn't yet discovered a hair straightener. What a difference a few years can make!

The 17 people on this list definitely know what I'm talking about. They transformed from so-called "ugly ducklings" into beautiful (and handsome) swans. Thank goodness for puberty, right?

1. This is a Neville Longbottom transformation through and through.

Reddit / MybellyYourback

2. No more bowl cut and she got a gorgeous cat. Winning!

Reddit / Horsebalm

3. This young lady wrote, "I must say, being an ugly duckling (both self-described and by the perception of others) made me a much better person than I might have been had I always been 'pretty.'"

Reddit / SexierThanMeiosis

4. Who knew Captain America was hiding under the dreaded "freshman 15"?

Reddit / Spiderdan

5. "People from high school usually recognize me just enough to ask if I have a younger brother," said this Redditor.

Reddit / brucewaynebtmn

6. Let's face it, everyone goes through an awkward stage. Hers just happened to feature a fanny pack.

Reddit / teaandsmiles

7. This guy lost the weight, but kept his awesome sense of humor.

Reddit / Vroomvroomnoise

8. A lot can happen between the ages of 13 and 22.

Reddit / frogstomp427

9. From mom jeans to handsome dad! Hopefully his kid's transition to good looks will be a bit smoother.

Reddit / nair88

10. This guy swears he's still the same person: "Shy, socially awkward, big eared and unlucky with the ladies." Personally, I think his ears are pretty cute.

Reddit / erpo1

11. Here's a face you might recognize! Even famous YouTube personalities have to get their start somewhere.

Reddit / LainaOAG

12. Aw, he traded his afro in for a pupper.

Reddit / deckoturf

13. "I'm pretty sure I still harbor unresolved resentment towards my mother for convincing 5th grade me that my haircut looked 'cute,'" wrote this Redditor.

Reddit / gingerduckling

14. Why didn't puberty transform me like this?!

Reddit / TheRoyalRedditbaum

15. Well, he didn't become Zorro, but he definitely learned how to dress.

Reddit / il-colonnello

16. This gorgeous woman said, "I'm still really awkward and make idiotic faces in most of my pictures but at least I have boobs now."

Reddit / cmplsvovereverything

17. Shazam! It's amazing how well braces work sometimes.

Reddit / Leelz4Realz

I wish someone had showed me pictures like these when I was going through my awkward teen years! Don't forget to share these incredible transformations with your friends and family.

