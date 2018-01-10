They Were Told Their Town Was The Worst Place In England, But Gorgeous Photos Prove Otherwise

They say home is what you make of it, and that's exactly what this family figured out after they were told that they were moving to the so-called "worst place in England."
After learning of the town's unsettling distinction more than six months ago, Arnoldo Zar and his family set out to move to the city of Dover to see what all the fuss was about. Along the way, they kept the internet up to date with all the "horrible" things they've encountered, and if you ask me, everyone who said this town was horrible clearly doesn't have eyes.