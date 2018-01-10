They Were Told Their Town Was The Worst Place In England, But Gorgeous Photos Prove Otherwise

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

They say home is what you make of it, and that's exactly what this family figured out after they were told that they were moving to the so-called "worst place in England."

After learning of the town's unsettling distinction more than six months ago, Arnoldo Zar and his family set out to move to the city of Dover to see what all the fuss was about. Along the way, they kept the internet up to date with all the "horrible" things they've encountered, and if you ask me, everyone who said this town was horrible clearly doesn't have eyes.

Check out these stunning shots of the city below!

For being the worst place to live in England, I'd be willing to take a one-way trip there right now and never look back. To keep up with Zar's many beautiful sights in Dover, check out Shepherds of Dover on Facebook!