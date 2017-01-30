She Experienced A Heinous Assault, But What Police Did Made It So Much Worse

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Sexual assault is not something that should be taken lightly.

Rape is a crime, and we trust the police to take that crime seriously in their investigations. While we have made strides in recent years against victim blaming, we still have a long way to go. In Bedfordshire, England, a woman is speaking out about her mistreatment by police after her assault. The details are horrific.

After reporting her rape to the police, the anonymous victim took a phone call. That's when she overheard four officers laughing and joking about her statement.

"Those nine minutes were torture for me. I could not stop crying and shaking. I will never trust the police and I will never ever forgive," she told an officer investigating the incident.

Most of what the officers said was not recorded, but it included disturbing victim-blaming comments like "if she really don’t want it she would leave." Their comments also included vulgar descriptions too disturbing to reprint here, and they even spoke of how they "would have done it."

The officers, Robin Denton, Matthew Neild, Todd Mills and Deanna Waite, were all suspended immediately and then fired after a hearing was held.

"I have apologised to this remarkable and brave young lady and have continued to support her throughout the investigation. I would like to extend my apologies to her again for the anguish and distress this has caused," said Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire.

Police & Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway said, "My overwhelming concern and that of the Chief Constable was the distress this whole abhorrent incident inevitably created for the victim."

"In my view, instant dismissal for gross misconduct was the only possible appropriate outcome for the officers involved," she continued.

(via Metro)

This incident is a horrible example of the trauma caused by victim blaming. I'm glad those officers won't be able to cause harm to any other women.