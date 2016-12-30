Ad Blocker Detected

This Desert In Australia Is Normally Arid, But A Recent Downpour Transformed It

DECEMBER 30, 2016  
Matthew Derrick
Towering in at over 1,100 feet tall, the Ayers Rocks of Uluru make up a natural landmark that has tourists flocking from all across the globe to take in the breathtaking views.

Known for its illustrious red sandstone color, Uluru is situated in the middle of the desert in central Australia and is considered to be sacred according to the aboriginal inhabitants of the surrounding land. The towering landmark is the center of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

This formation is believed to be over 600 million years old, and despite containing multiple watering holes and natural springs, the area around Uluru does not receive much rainfall throughout the year. But in a year when just about anything is possible, the people of central Australia were able to take in a miraculous sight that occurs only once every 50 years.

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

Twitter / Bianca 'Jim' Hewes

Twitter / Bianca 'Jim' Hewes

Heavy rain waters formed enormous waterfalls along the mountainsides.

A few tourists taking in the sights at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park were able to capture the extreme weather event on video.

It's hard to believe that just days before, these rushing rapids didn't even exist.

The park was forced to close Monday morning following severe flash flooding.

Check out more incredible footage in the video below!

Thankfully, there are no reports of death or injury caused by the event.

(via Mashable)

