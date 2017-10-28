Ad Blocker Detected

Watch The Terrifying Moment A Little Boy With An Umbrella Gets Struck By Lightning

OCTOBER 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, so hopefully this young boy survived his first and only run-in with the terrifying act of nature.

A young boy from Argentina was captured on film enjoying a leisurely jaunt in the rain. Fascinated with his house’s gutters, the boy stood underneath them as the heavy storm water rained down on his umbrella. Having had enough fun under there, he decided to skip through the garden when a bolt of lightning struck his umbrella in a blinding flash of light.

Fortunately, the strike narrowly missed him and he survived the potentially deadly attack without any physical harm.

video-player-present

(via Daily Mail)

That was close! I think if I were the young boy, I’d think twice before playing around in the rain again.

