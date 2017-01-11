A Man Demanded Money From The Cashier...But He Didn't Have A Weapon!

This guy must have learned everything he knows about robbing convenience stores from Mr. Bean. By holding his hand behind his back, he somehow convinced cashiers that he had a gun and made off with a handful of cash.

But if there's one thing lamer than his hand-behind-the-back technique, it's what he decided to wear on the day of the heist. Donning a long-sleeve dress shirt, cargo jean shorts, black shoes, long white socks, and a fedora, he looked more like an embarrassing dad than a criminal.

To top all of this off, the whole thing was captured by the store's security camera. And incredibly, despite the man not being armed, he managed to get away with nearly $300.

As of yet, police have not identified the robber. They hope that by releasing this video to the public, they'll be able to have this guy (and his ridiculous outfit) behind bars soon.

This has to be the dorkiest robberies I've ever seen.

Giphy