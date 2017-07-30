This Is 100 Percent Not What Mom Expected To Find When She Looked At The Kiddie Pool

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There was really nothing better than hanging out in the kiddie pool on hot summer afternoons when I was little.

And most kiddos today would probably agree. It’s an easy way to entertain the little ones for hours while making sure that they stay cool. But when the mother in this video started getting her kids ready for a dip, she quickly changed her mind when she noticed a particularly huge pool crasher dropping by.

Before she knew it, a huge bear had seized the opportunity to get its feet wet.







The cutie even decided to play with some pool toys. Why not?







Sadly, all that excitement led the bear to tear a hole in the pool and ruin the fun.







Watch the clumsy encounter in the video below!

What's the strangest thing you've ever found in your yard? Be sure to share your wacky stories in the comments!