You'll Be Squirming In Discomfort By The Time You Get Through These 18 Photos

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
See more stories..

Have you ever looked at something and noticed that it was just a tiny bit...off?

Our brains are built to value symmetry and patterns, and anything that throws that balance off has the power to make us uncomfortable. You don't even have to have OCD or be a perfectionist to find this kind of thing upsetting -- just take a look at the following photos to find out.

1. "This guy's laptop on my flight." - Whendidthathappen

Reddit / Whendidthathappen

2. "I took a ride in a triangular elevator today." - felibb

Reddit / felibb

3. "This grass grew right through my aloe!!" - Ifuckfreshouttafucks

Reddit / Ifuckfreshouttafucks

4. "This door in North London makes me hideously uncomfortable." - wraithpriest

Imgur / wraithpriest

5. "When pencils do this garbage." - kiaha

Reddit / kiaha

6. "Parking lot in Romania." - MihaiM24

Reddit / MihaiM24

7. "My loaf of bread was sliced the wrong way." - hi7en

Reddit / hi7en

8. "Had a Friendsgiving last night. I forgot I'm friends with wild animals." - SrirachaFlash

Reddit / SrirachaFlash

9. "My Aunt's hand soap is way too literal and makes me uncomfortable." - nopethatspoop

Imgur / nopethatspoop

10. "This sink is out of sync." - Regjohn

Reddit / Regjohn

11. "This guy's earbuds situation is bothering me on a deep personal level." - lick_my_chops

Reddit / lick_my_chops

12. "This makes me deeply uncomfortable." - ohohpopo

Reddit / ohohpopo

13. "One job. You had one job." - aid689

Reddit / aid689

14. "The seat is smaller than the bowl." - trappedinthedesert

Reddit / trappedinthedesert

15. "The way these pictures are hung in the hallway at work." - NotKay

Reddit / NotKay

16. "Just...just...OH FFS." - IJustDonT

Imgur / IJustDonT

17. "My smoke detector caught on fire." - Parkuman

Reddit / Parkuman

18. "This stovetop." - armafast

Reddit / armafast

Want to make all your friends uncomfortable? Misery loves company so share this with everyone you know!

