She Listed Her Baby's Father On An Insurance Form...And He's 14 Years Old

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman posted a photo of a positive pregnancy test to share the news with all her friends and family.
Mekenzie Leigh Guffey from Hollywood, Alabama, was proud of her pregnancy and of who the baby's father is, so she had no problem writing his name down while signing up for Medicaid. The only problem was that the boy is only 14 years old.
She had reportedly met the underage boy in December through a mutual friend. That's when they began having sex. Guffey later confessed that she'd even had sex with him in her car and had taken explicit photos and videos of their relations on her phone.
Read More: His Girlfriend Wouldn't Sleep With Him, And What He Did Next Is Beyond Horrifying
When she found out she was pregnant, she decided to sign up for Medicaid. That's what ended up tipping off authorities.