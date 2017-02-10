Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I can't tell you the number of times I've clicked on an article about adorable puppies and kittens.

We feature them all the time! I love seeing the hilarious antics of our tiny dog and cat friends, but there are so many other critters out there! They have babies that are just as cute, but they're not recognized nearly as often.

Don't worry, we've found 15 of the most adorable baby animals you've ever seen to brighten up your day.

1. Trash pandas make adorable babies!

2. Goat babies are so cute that they're actually called "kids"!

3. Rhinos are not known for being cuddly, but this newborn is giving me life.

4. They're the perfect Easter pair!

5. This baby hedgehog is so awesome, he even has a hat.

6. Hamsters are already so tiny that a baby seems impossible.

7. I would give anything to bottle-feed this baby squirrel.

Read More: 12 Animals With Rare Genetic Mutations That Are Bizarre And Beautiful

8. Imagine frolicking through the fields with these adorable lambs. Absolute heaven.

9. They say sloth is a sin...It's a sin to look this huggable if you ask me!

10. My heart! The tiny moos she must make!

11. They're just trying to get to the ocean. I've got some serious "Finding Nemo" feels.

12. I'm not usually a reptile lover, but the big eyes on this gecko are too cute to ignore.

13. Opossums are usually a nuisance, but this little guy looks like he belongs right in my arms.

14. The bond between mom and baby transcends species. Aww!

Read More: Warning: These 23 Animal Nibbles May Cause A Case Of Cuteness Overload

15. I must have one!

There are so many adorable babies out there! Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments and be sure to share these cuties with everyone you know.