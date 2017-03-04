Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

On any given school day, it’s hard enough to get most teens out of bed, let alone get them to do chores of any kind.

But Oli isn’t like most teens. And because he lives in Australia, his chores aren't like most chores. One day, before he could head to school, he and his family had to get a large carpet snake out from the undercarriage of their vehicle. Amazingly, the teen was able to remain relatively calm while he wrestled with the big reptile.

If this were my family, we would've just driven to school and hoped that the snake fell out somewhere along the way!

Yikes! Be sure to share this video with your snake-loving friends (and your friends who can't stand them).