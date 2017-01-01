Getting a trampoline was always at the top of my wish list when I was a kid.

I loved visiting friends' houses where I could jump all afternoon in the backyard until I was too tired to move. Now, there are huge trampoline parks to make my childhood dreams come true. One such park in Wales is totally beyond anything I ever could have ever imagined as a kid, and it just might be the perfect place to have your next adventure.

Bounce Below is an underground trampoline park situated in an abandoned mine in Llechwedd Slate Caverns.

Giant net trampolines are suspended above the cave floor with neon lights brightening up the space.

Each level of the park is connected by slides that are as tall as two double-decker buses.

Sure, they could've had visitors journey down deeper into the cave using stairs, but where's the fun in that?

Bounce Below is run by Zip World, an adventure company that also provides cave tours that include zip lines, rope bridges, and rock climbing.

It looks like an absolute blast for kids and adults, and because it's the only place like it in the world, it makes for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Check out the bouncing and sliding adventure in the video below.

(via Fatherly)

Visiting these caverns is definitely going on my bucket list, but for now, I'll have to stick to the backyard version. Share this if you've got an adventurous spirit and would love to jump around in this place!

Giphy