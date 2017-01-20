When I was younger, archaeology seemed like the coolest field in the world.
I wanted to read hieroglyphics and explore unknown tombs like they did in the movies. Even now that I'm an adult, hidden wonders of the world still fascinate me. That's why I'm blown away by what reservoir workers found in China while going through a routine renovation.
During a hydropower gate renovation in Hongmen Reservoir, a local villager spotted something amazing in the rock wall revealed by the lowered water levels.
The head of a Buddha statue peered out above the water, prompting workers to call in researchers and archaeologists to explore the area.
Xu Changging, the head of provincial research institute of archeology, said it dated back more than 600 years to the Ming Dynasty.
Holes in the wall and other evidence found by divers indicates that this may be a whole hidden temple, carefully preserved underwater for centuries.
Research, including sonar and underwater imaging, will continue as scientists determine the statue's historical significance.
Check out incredible video below.
Head of Buddha statue, at least 350 yrs old, emerges in E China reservoir. What else are still submerged? #XinhuaTV pic.twitter.com/FmEBwYY1F7— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 13, 2017
(via Mashable)