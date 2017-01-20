Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Reservoir In China Was Drained And Workers Were Greeted By A 600-Year-Old Surprise

JANUARY 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I was younger, archaeology seemed like the coolest field in the world.

I wanted to read hieroglyphics and explore unknown tombs like they did in the movies. Even now that I'm an adult, hidden wonders of the world still fascinate me. That's why I'm blown away by what reservoir workers found in China while going through a routine renovation.

During a hydropower gate renovation in Hongmen Reservoir, a local villager spotted something amazing in the rock wall revealed by the lowered water levels.

During a hydropower gate renovation in Hongmen Reservoir, a local villager spotted something amazing in the rock wall revealed by the lowered water levels.

Twitter / @XHNews

The head of a Buddha statue peered out above the water, prompting workers to call in researchers and archaeologists to explore the area.

The head of a Buddha statue peered out above the water, prompting workers to call in researchers and archaeologists to explore the area.

Twitter / @XHNews

Xu Changging, the head of provincial research institute of archeology, said it dated back more than 600 years to the Ming Dynasty.

Xu Changging, the head of provincial research institute of archeology, said it dated back more than 600 years to the Ming Dynasty.

Twitter / @XHNews

Read More: What's Hidden Just Below The Ocean Surface In Cancun Is Hauntingly Beautiful

Holes in the wall and other evidence found by divers indicates that this may be a whole hidden temple, carefully preserved underwater for centuries.

Holes in the wall and other evidence found by divers indicates that this may be a whole hidden temple, carefully preserved underwater for centuries.

Twitter / @XHNews

Research, including sonar and underwater imaging, will continue as scientists determine the statue's historical significance.

Research, including sonar and underwater imaging, will continue as scientists determine the statue's historical significance.

Twitter / @XHNews

Check out incredible video below.

(via Mashable)

This is the find of a lifetime. I wonder what else is underwater! SHARE this with your history buff friends who will be amazed by the discovery.

Trending Now

All '80s And '90s Kids Will Recognize These 25 Things In An Instant

Trending Now

They Were Nervous That Their Rescues Wouldn't Like The Baby, But They LOVE Him

Rumor Has It That A Bridal Shop Owner Preserved And Displayed Her Late Daughter

This Mom's Life Was Turned Upside Down When Her Young Daughter Suddenly Died
Submit Content

Load another article