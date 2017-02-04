Stephanie Dickson was only 24 years old when her family found her dead in April 2013.

The Edinburgh, Scotland, resident had been dealing with painful headaches, a sore neck, and dizziness for nine months before her death. She had gone to different doctors 14 times, and they all told her the same thing: that she was just suffering from migraines and tension headaches. They prescribed painkillers and sent her on her way, but her pain only got worse.

Just like many young women her age, Stephanie Dickson had headaches. But when they continued to get worse, she visited countless doctors. They all told her not to worry.







On April 5, her symptoms got so bad that she went to the hospital. Again, doctors told her that she was just having another migraine and discharged her the following morning. Later that day, she died in her bed.







What's more heartbreaking is that she would likely still be alive today if she had been properly diagnosed and treated.







After Dickson died, her family found out that she had a benign brain tumor that caused a buildup of pressure in her skull. They were told that if she had been treated -- even up to the night before she died -- she would have had a 98 percent chance of survival.







"We have all been left broken by what’s happened. It’s truly devastating," her best friend, 27-year-old Laura Aberdour said. "We put faith in medical professionals but nobody took Steph seriously when she thought something was wrong. She didn’t need to die."







In the wake of this devastating loss, Aberdour and a few of Dickson's other friends have started raising money for a fundraiser event in Edinburgh on March 18. All donations will be given to the The Brain Tumour Charity, which funds medical research to fight brain tumors.







"The aim of the Ladies Day is to keep Steph alive and fight for her. We need to do all we can to raise awareness of brain tumours and to get the message out there that if someone thinks they have one, don’t back down," Aberdour said.







If you'd like to contribute to the fundraiser, click here, and be sure to SHARE Dickson's story with others who may also want to help.