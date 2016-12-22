Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

How To Deal With Unexpected Guests Around The Holidays

DECEMBER 22, 2016
LIFE

We all love it when guests pop by during the season to see us. Well, most of us do -- it’s all part of the fun of the holiday season.

But it’s another thing if they drop by completely unannounced, when all you have in the fridge is half a quart of eggnog. Could they not have called or sent a quick text? Even a carrier pigeon would be preferable to no notice at all.

You can’t let your reputation for being the “hostess with the mostest” slip now, so what do you do? It can be easy to get your home guest-ready in no time at all, no matter how hectic the holidays are.

1. Hide a goodie stash.

Hide a goodie stash.

Flickr / Incase

Prepare a special stash somewhere in the kitchen, preferably where the kids and other hungry mouths won’t find it, especially for guests. This should contain Christmas essentials such as cookies, luxury chocolates and pastries, perhaps a few tasty cheeses and a box of quality crackers, something nice to drink (hot apple cider, anyone?), and plenty of coffee and tea. Keep your stash a secret from your family if you can, and then you can all enjoy a feast to celebrate the end of Christmas if no guests turn up.

2. Keep a "magic basket."

Keep a "magic basket."

Flickr / Aqua Mechanical

Find a space in your living room for an attractive chest or basket that you can use as an emergency hideaway when unexpected guests arrive. You can then have a lightning-quick cleanup and toss clutter out of sight.

3. Arm your bathroom with a handy spritz.

Arm your bathroom with a handy spritz.

Flickr / go_greener_oz

Keep a bottle of bathroom spray cleaner in your main/downstairs bathroom, along with a microfiber cloth, an air freshener, clean hand towels, and some toilet cleaner. Then when guests surprise you, you can excuse yourself for a minute and give your bathroom a quick spritz. That should be enough to create the impression that you live in a perpetual state of domestic bliss.

4. Keep extra tables and chairs nearby.

Keep extra tables and chairs nearby.

Wikimedia Commons

It’s lovely to have extended family drop in, but where are they all going to sit? One tip is to make sure the garden furniture is clean and ready, just in case you need it.

5. Hide the dirty dishes.

Hide the dirty dishes.

Flickr / Jessica Merz

If your guests have been gracious enough to give you a couple of minutes’ warning before they arrive, that should be just enough time to put dirty dishes in the dishwasher or submerge them in a soapy water-filled sink, where they aren’t visible.

6. Have clean towels and sheets ready.

Have clean towels and sheets ready.

Pixabay

You never know when an unexpected visit might turn into an overnight stay, so make sure you always have a spare set of clean towels and sheets handy.

7. Set out scented Christmas candles.

Set out scented Christmas candles.

Pixabay

It might not smell particularly “Christmassy” in your home, but you can quickly change that with scented Christmas tealights and candles—perfect for masking those less than festive aromas!

And there you have it -- seven tips to transform you into the ultimate impromptu Christmas host.

SHARE this with your family and friends so they're prepared this holiday season.

By Courtney Lake, Style Editor for Pottery Barn

Trending Now

Impress Your Friends And Family This Christmas With These Awesome Magic Tricks

Trending Now

The Scene This Girl Caused After Missing An Apple Store Appointment Is So Insane

This Hockey Player And Figure Skater's Performance Is The Most Adorable Thing Ever

9 People Knew That A Toddler Was Locked In This Wooden Box, But No One Said Anything

Load another article