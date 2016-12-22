How To Deal With Unexpected Guests Around The Holidays

We all love it when guests pop by during the season to see us. Well, most of us do -- it’s all part of the fun of the holiday season.

But it’s another thing if they drop by completely unannounced, when all you have in the fridge is half a quart of eggnog. Could they not have called or sent a quick text? Even a carrier pigeon would be preferable to no notice at all.

You can’t let your reputation for being the “hostess with the mostest” slip now, so what do you do? It can be easy to get your home guest-ready in no time at all, no matter how hectic the holidays are.

1. Hide a goodie stash.

Prepare a special stash somewhere in the kitchen, preferably where the kids and other hungry mouths won’t find it, especially for guests. This should contain Christmas essentials such as cookies, luxury chocolates and pastries, perhaps a few tasty cheeses and a box of quality crackers, something nice to drink (hot apple cider, anyone?), and plenty of coffee and tea. Keep your stash a secret from your family if you can, and then you can all enjoy a feast to celebrate the end of Christmas if no guests turn up.

2. Keep a "magic basket."

Find a space in your living room for an attractive chest or basket that you can use as an emergency hideaway when unexpected guests arrive. You can then have a lightning-quick cleanup and toss clutter out of sight.

3. Arm your bathroom with a handy spritz.

Keep a bottle of bathroom spray cleaner in your main/downstairs bathroom, along with a microfiber cloth, an air freshener, clean hand towels, and some toilet cleaner. Then when guests surprise you, you can excuse yourself for a minute and give your bathroom a quick spritz. That should be enough to create the impression that you live in a perpetual state of domestic bliss.

4. Keep extra tables and chairs nearby.

It’s lovely to have extended family drop in, but where are they all going to sit? One tip is to make sure the garden furniture is clean and ready, just in case you need it.

5. Hide the dirty dishes.

If your guests have been gracious enough to give you a couple of minutes’ warning before they arrive, that should be just enough time to put dirty dishes in the dishwasher or submerge them in a soapy water-filled sink, where they aren’t visible.

6. Have clean towels and sheets ready.

You never know when an unexpected visit might turn into an overnight stay, so make sure you always have a spare set of clean towels and sheets handy.

7. Set out scented Christmas candles.

It might not smell particularly “Christmassy” in your home, but you can quickly change that with scented Christmas tealights and candles—perfect for masking those less than festive aromas!

And there you have it -- seven tips to transform you into the ultimate impromptu Christmas host.

By Courtney Lake, Style Editor for Pottery Barn

