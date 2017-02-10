Ad Blocker Detected

She Was Looking At The Security Camera When Something Odd Came Into The Frame

FEBRUARY 10, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
After seeing something odd on her work's security camera, Elizabeth Ruiz is asking the public to help identify what exactly she saw. The object (or being), which appears to be just a few feet tall, scurries down the street and hovers briefly before disappearing from view. It makes no shadows, meaning that it's not affected by nearby streetlights, but appears to have a shimmering or blinking light of its own.

Just when you think things can't get any weirder, something comes down from the sky and casts a large shadow on the road. Could this by a real UFO sighting? You'll have to decide for yourself.

What do you think the strange object is? As Ruiz says, "I need answers!"

I bet Ruiz and her coworkers will be paying a lot of attention to this security camera in coming weeks! Be sure to share this odd sighting with your friends and family to see what they think.

