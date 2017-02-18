A 500-Pound Bomb Was Just Discovered In The Most Unlikely Place

For decades, residents of Thessalonki, Greece, have been filling up their cars at a local gas station, totally unaware that an unexploded 500-pound bomb was resting just below their feet.

The bomb was discovered when the gas station began construction to extend their fuel tank capacity. While the find was shocking, unexploded bombs have been a constant problem in Europe since the end of World War II. On Christmas Day 2016, Augsburg, Germany evacuated 54,000 residents to dispose of a bomb, while another was found in London's River Thames just a month later. Apparently, it wasn't that uncommon for bombs to drop without detonating.

On Sunday, February 12, 75,000 people living within in a 1.2 mile radius of the bomb were forced to evacuate.







Read More: This Is The Thing That Could Kill More Americans Per Year Than Gun Violence

Those who were not able to leave in their own vehicles were transported to local gyms, cafes, and stadiums by buses.







The evacuation was the largest to ever take place in Greece during a time of peace.