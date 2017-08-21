Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Are The Not-So-Flattering Facts About The Founding Fathers You Probably Admire

AUGUST 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

We all know our founding fathers are the reason we don't live under British rule today.

As kids, we were educated on their heroic actions and all the amazing accomplishments they made. What many of us didn't learn in school, however, were the weird, funny, and embarrassing facts surrounding these seemingly noble men. Get ready to see five of your founding fathers in a whole new (and unflattering) light.

1. Benjamin Franklin -- the man on a mission to make farts more bearable.

Benjamin Franklin -- the man on a mission to make farts more bearable.

Wikipedia

  • Franklin wrote an essay in the late 1700s asking scholars to find ways to improve the smell of flatulence.
  • Franklin was a big fan of letting it all hang out, as he regularly enjoyed being naked in his house while reading or writing.
  • Franklin was all for simplying the English language much like younger people do today. Instead of "though," "through," and "night," he preferred "tho," "thru," and "nite." Seriously, tho.
  • Franklin was against using the bald eagle as a national symbol. He called it “a bird of bad moral character” that “does not get his living honestly.”

2. John Adams -- the owner of Satan.

John Adams -- the owner of Satan.

Wikipedia

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

This Duo's Individual Singing Voices Are Bizarre And Definitely Unexpected

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Load another article