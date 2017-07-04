Ad Blocker Detected

As This Man Struggled With Alzheimer's, His Favorite Girl Did Something So Sweet

JULY 4, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
After losing her biological father when she was just a baby, Taylor spent the next seven years without a father figure in her life.

When her mother remarried a man named James, a part of Taylor's heart that had been empty was quickly filled. Over the course of their life together, James grew to love Taylor and her sister as if they were his own children.

So when James was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014, Taylor and her family knew that they had to make every moment count while he could still remember them. Recently, Taylor gave her stepdad a photo album of memories that made him emotional, but when he turned to the last page, he was in for the surprise of his life.

In her own words, "I lost my biological father as a baby. My mom remarried when I was seven. On June 18, 2017, I asked the man who raised me to adopt me. My dad has Alzheimer's so today was extra emotional. We are counting our days with him."

video-player-present

(via Little Things)

While he may not remember it in a few years, Taylor knew the importance of asking her father figure to legally adopt her as his own. Share this special moment if it warmed your heart.

