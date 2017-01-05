Ad Blocker Detected

Not Changing Your Sheets Is Not Nearly As Bad As These Gross Practices Of The Past

JANUARY 5, 2017  
Warning: This article isn’t for germophobes.

It should come as no surprise that keeping clean and practicing good hygiene has come a long way over the years. Today there are a ton of cleaning products, washing machines, disinfectant wipes, and other products on the market to help us keep our daily lives squeaky clean.

However, we can't be perfect all the time. Every once in a while, I slack off and forget to change my sheets or put off doing the laundry 'til the weekend. These little oversights sometimes make me feel like I’m swimming in a pool of filth, but they don’t even compare to some unhygienic practices of the past.

Let’s just say that our medieval ancestors didn’t exactly set the bar high when it came to cleanliness.

1. In medieval times, when someone was too lazy to get up and go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, they would go #1 or #2 in a chamber pot that they stored underneath their bed.

Wikimedia Commons

2. And when it came time to empty the pot, the waste was thrown into a giant hole in the backyard.

Wikimedia Commons

3. A "groom of the king's close stool" was a person who wiped the king's rear end, and they were actually highly esteemed for having the opportunity to do so.

Wikimedia Commons

4. Peasants didn’t have the luxury of quilted toilet paper, so they used leaves instead.

Wikimedia Commons

5. Most medieval people only had four sets of clothing, one outfit for each season.

Wikimedia Commons

6. And speaking of these outfits, most of them were made of wool, making them incredibly difficult to clean.

Wikimedia Commons

7. Instead of washing their wool clothes, they would use brushes to try to remove dirt and smells.

Wikimedia Commons

8. Periwigs were common head fixtures, and most of them were plagued with lice.

Wikimedia Commons

9. People attempted to treat their mental illnesses by taking a bath in urine.

Getty Images

10. When mixed with lye, urine was also used to wash clothes.

Getty Images

11. Unless you were rich, you bathed in public bathhouses in the same water as countless other people.

Getty Images

12. It was also widely believed that taking a bath in the summer should be avoided at all costs.

Getty Images

13. If someone caught an STD, their disease was treated with poisonous amounts of mercury.

Getty Images

14. Women used lead powder as makeup.

Wikimedia Commons

15. A mixture of potassium salts and chicken poop was used to help those with bald spots.

Getty Images

16. Eagle poop was used to ease a woman's pain during childbirth.

Getty Images

17. There were no pads or tampons in medieval times. Women used patches of moss.

Getty Images

18. If you fell ill, a leech would feed on you. They were believed to rid your body of toxins.

Getty Images

19. Surgical tools weren't sterilized, meaning that the germs of patients before you were still on the instruments being used to help save your life.

Getty Images

20. Novocain wasn't around yet, so getting a tooth pulled (which was done by your local barber) was a less-than-pleasant experience.

Getty Images

21. Physicians would use wine and even urine as antiseptics.

Getty Images

(via LittleThings and Guff)

I am definitely glad that I wasn't born during medieval times. Share these outdated practices with someone in your life who needs to bring their hygiene into the modern age!

