Humans Trying To Make Husky Do Christmas Photoshoot Have Another Thing Coming

If you just can't seem to muster up any enthusiasm for the coming holiday, don't worry. This pup knows exactly how you feel.
If there's a dog counterpart for Grumpy Cat, it's definitely Anuko the Siberian husky. Ever since he was a puppy, he's always had an permanently unimpressed, almost angry look on his face, making him the king of side eyes and nasty glares. And as his mom Jasmine recently learned, Anuko's sullen facial expressions make for some pretty hilarious Christmas photos.
Look how thrilled Anuko is about his Christmas photoshoot! Can't you just feel the happiness emanating off of him?
Such sass. Much floof.
And about as much excitement as a person getting their teeth drilled into at the dentist. No treats can touch his absolute contempt for you.
All jokes aside, Anuko isn't the crusty old dog we're making him out to be. “He has a dark black mask around his face that makes him look that way. It runs in his family,” Jasmine told Bored Panda.
"His surly, steely expression isn’t down to any kind of innately grumpy character, quite the opposite in fact. He is actually a very relaxed and kind dog who shows a great enthusiasm for the fun things in life."
Still, though -- unimpressed dog is very unimpressed.
(via Bored Panda)