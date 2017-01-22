Ad Blocker Detected

This Common Dental Condition Looks Absolutely Horrific If Left Untreated

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Most of us are guilty of disregarding our dentists' instructions to floss every day.

Sure, it may be a pain to add one more task to our list of daily to-dos, but trust me, it's much better than ending up with periodontitis. This gum infection is so serious that it damages the soft tissue and destroys the bone that supports your teeth. It can cause loose teeth, tooth loss, and even an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

Fortunately, periodontitis is very treatable in its early stages, but this person's awful teeth are a perfect example of what happens when you leave it untreated for a long time. You're gonna want to make sure that you aren't eating anything before flipping the image below.

If this doesn't convince you to brush and floss regularly, nothing will.

Reddit / WaxFaster

Read More: This Looks Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie, But People Are Doing It For Fun

