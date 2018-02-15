Ad Blocker Detected

15 Unusual Homemade Pizza Recipes That'll Take You Out Of Your Comfort Zone

FEBRUARY 15, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Pizza. It's one of America's favorite foods, and the possibilities are virtually endless when it comes to what ingredients you can top it with.

Many prefer classic toppings such as pepperoni, mushrooms, sausages, or just plain old cheese, but why limit yourself when there are so many other tasty and unique options? If you're ready to get a little more adventurous with your food, check out these 15 unusual -- but no less delicious -- homemade pizza recipes.

1. Sweeten things up a bit with this strawberry, basil, and balsamic pizza...

Sweeten things up a bit with this <a href="https://cookieandkate.com/2013/strawberry-basil-and-balsamic-pizza/" target="_blank">strawberry, basil, and balsamic pizza</a>...

Cookie and Kate

2. ...or this barbecue chicken apple pizza.

...or this <a href="https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/2013/08/bbq-chicken-apple-pizza.html" target="_blank">barbecue chicken apple pizza</a>.

Lemon Tree Dwelling

3. Go all out with prosciutto, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola, and an egg to top your pie.

Go all out with prosciutto, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola, and an egg to top your <a href="http://www.thingsimadetoday.com/2015/06/05/prosciutto-caramelized-onion-mushroom-and-gorgonzola-pizza-with-an-egg-on-top/" target="_blank">pie</a>.

Things I Made Today

4. Combine your favorite comfort foods in this Naan cheeseburger pizza.

Combine your favorite comfort foods in this <a href="https://theblondcook.com/naan-cheeseburger-pizza/" target="_blank">Naan cheeseburger pizza</a>.

The Blond Cook

5. Twenty minutes is all you'll need to put together and bake this buffalo chicken flatbread pizza.

Twenty minutes is all you'll need to put together and bake this <a href="https://www.fromvalerieskitchen.com/buffalo-chicken-flatbread-pizza/" target="_blank">buffalo chicken flatbread pizza</a>.

Valerie's Kitchen

6. This chicken pizza has bacon-basil pesto AND bacon as a topping. Need I say more?

This chicken pizza has <a href="https://www.bakedbyrachel.com/bacon-basil-pesto-and-chicken-pizza/" target="_blank">bacon-basil pesto</a> AND bacon as a topping. Need I say more?

Baked by Rachel

7. If you like sweet and spicy pulled pork sandwiches, you'll want to dive right into this barbecue pizza.

If you like sweet and spicy pulled pork sandwiches, you'll want to dive right into this <a href="http://www.thekitchenismyplayground.com/2015/08/sweet-pulled-pork-bbq-pizza-easy-way.html" target="_blank">barbecue pizza</a>.

The Kitchen is My Playground

8. Use tortillas instead of dough for a lighter Caprese pizza.

Use tortillas instead of dough for a lighter <a href="https://homecookingmemories.com/easy-dinner-idea-caprese-tortilla-pizzas/" target="_blank">Caprese pizza</a>.

Home Cooking Memories

9. Make taco pizza your new go-to Tuesday dinner.

Make <a href="http://onesweetappetite.com/2015/07/taco-pizza/" target="_blank">taco pizza</a> your new go-to Tuesday dinner.

One Sweet Appetite

10. This cauliflower pizza with Greek yogurt pesto is perfect for health nuts and vegetarians alike!

This <a href="https://www.foodfaithfitness.com/cauliflower-pizza-with-greek-yogurt-pesto/" target="_blank">cauliflower pizza with Greek yogurt pesto</a> is perfect for health nuts and vegetarians alike!

Food Faith Fitness

11. Celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win with some mouthwatering Philly cheesesteak pizza.

Celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win with some mouthwatering <a href="https://lmld.org/philly-cheesesteak-pizza/" target="_blank">Philly cheesesteak pizza</a>.

Like Mother Like Daughter

12. Indulge without regret in a skinny black bean and veggie Mexican pizza.

Indulge without regret in a <a href="https://www.snixykitchen.com/2014/08/01/skinny-mexican-pizza/" target="_blank">skinny black bean and veggie Mexican pizza</a>.

Snixy Kitchen

13. Love Hawaiian pizza? Add avocado and a drizzle of ranch to complement the flavors.

Love Hawaiian pizza? Add <a href="http://therusticwillow.com/avocado-ranch-hawaiian-pizza/" target="_blank">avocado and a drizzle of ranch</a> to complement the flavors.

The Rustic Willow

14. Have pizza for breakfast with bacon, eggs, and potatoes on top.

Have pizza for breakfast with <a href="http://cookingontheweekends.com/2014/12/breakfast-bacon-and-eggs-smashed-potato-pizza/" target="_blank">bacon, eggs, and potatoes</a> on top.

Cooking On The Weekends

15. Enjoy your Margherita pizza in bite-sized phyllo shells.

Enjoy your <a href="https://www.barbarabakes.com/margherita-pizza-phyllo-bites/" target="_blank">Margherita pizza</a> in bite-sized phyllo shells.

Barbara Bakes

I can't be the only one who's craving pizza right now. Which of these recipes will you try first?

