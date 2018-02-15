15 Unusual Homemade Pizza Recipes That'll Take You Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Pizza. It's one of America's favorite foods, and the possibilities are virtually endless when it comes to what ingredients you can top it with.
Many prefer classic toppings such as pepperoni, mushrooms, sausages, or just plain old cheese, but why limit yourself when there are so many other tasty and unique options? If you're ready to get a little more adventurous with your food, check out these 15 unusual -- but no less delicious -- homemade pizza recipes.
1. Sweeten things up a bit with this strawberry, basil, and balsamic pizza...
2. ...or this barbecue chicken apple pizza.
3. Go all out with prosciutto, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola, and an egg to top your pie.
4. Combine your favorite comfort foods in this Naan cheeseburger pizza.
5. Twenty minutes is all you'll need to put together and bake this buffalo chicken flatbread pizza.
6. This chicken pizza has bacon-basil pesto AND bacon as a topping. Need I say more?
7. If you like sweet and spicy pulled pork sandwiches, you'll want to dive right into this barbecue pizza.
8. Use tortillas instead of dough for a lighter Caprese pizza.
9. Make taco pizza your new go-to Tuesday dinner.
10. This cauliflower pizza with Greek yogurt pesto is perfect for health nuts and vegetarians alike!
11. Celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win with some mouthwatering Philly cheesesteak pizza.
12. Indulge without regret in a skinny black bean and veggie Mexican pizza.
13. Love Hawaiian pizza? Add avocado and a drizzle of ranch to complement the flavors.
14. Have pizza for breakfast with bacon, eggs, and potatoes on top.