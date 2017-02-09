Ad Blocker Detected

He Filled A Mason Jar With Shards Of Glass And The End Result Is Absolutely Beautiful

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to DIY projects, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” are words to live by.

Case in point, the designs of JackmanWorks. This busy craftsman has his own work studio filled with many of his projects and creations, and it just so happens to be located next to a glassblowing studio. Our designer isn’t above digging through the dumpster to find shards of colored glass to aid in his creativity.

And taking that DIY motto to heart, JacksmanWorks is able to use glassy remains to make some pretty unbelievable projects. Just recently, he turned some pieces he found in the trash into epic table lamps.

First, our builder cut down an old sawhorse he had previously built to serve as the base for the lamps.

First, our builder cut down an old sawhorse he had previously built to serve as the base for the lamps.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

Read More: With Some Wood And Epoxy, They Created A Stunning Statement Piece For Their Home

Wanting to achieve a stacked plywood look, he glued each cut of wood together.

Wanting to achieve a stacked plywood look, he glued each cut of wood together.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

With everything glued into place, he clamped them tightly to help seal up the glue and ensure a speedy drying time.

With everything glued into place, he clamped them tightly to help seal up the glue and ensure a speedy drying time.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

After cutting each lamp base down to size, he smoothed them out with a sander.

After cutting each lamp base down to size, he smoothed them out with a sander.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

To accommodate the mason jars, he cut a circular space in each base where the jars would sit.

To accommodate the mason jars, he cut a circular space in each base where the jars would sit.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

He also added holes for the wiring.

He also added holes for the wiring.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

While he was at it, he added a hole for the toggle switch as well.

While he was at it, he added a hole for the toggle switch as well.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

With all the holes cut out, he decided the bases could use a bit of finish.

With all the holes cut out, he decided the bases could use a bit of finish.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

To prevent the mason jars from moving, he glued the lid rings into place.

To prevent the mason jars from moving, he glued the lid rings into place.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

To help the light pass through the lamp, he cut a hole inside the jar lid.

To help the light pass through the lamp, he cut a hole inside the jar lid.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

He then made a channel for the wire out of an acrylic tube.

He then made a channel for the wire out of an acrylic tube.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

With the tube in place, he began filling the jars with the colorful shards.

With the tube in place, he began filling the jars with the colorful shards.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

After that, he reattached the lids.

After that, he reattached the lids.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

Next up was the electrical component.

Next up was the electrical component.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

He initially decided on a worklight system but found that the lamp was becoming way too warm.

He initially decided on a worklight system but found that the lamp was becoming way too warm.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

To solve the problem, he went back to the drawing board and decided that an LED strip would be a better solution.

To solve the problem, he went back to the drawing board and decided that an LED strip would be a better solution.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

Thankfully, the new lighting system didn't involve much tweaking to his previous design, so all that was left was to hide the lighting mechanism using a sheet of aluminum.

Thankfully, the new lighting system didn't involve much tweaking to his previous design, so all that was left was to hide the lighting mechanism using a sheet of aluminum.

Imgur / JackmanWorks

And then there was light!

And then there was light!

Imgur / JackmanWorks

Who wouldn't want a pair of these epic lamps in every room of the house?

Who wouldn't want a pair of these epic lamps in every room of the house?

Imgur / JackmanWorks

Read More: He Rounded Up Some Concrete And Broken Glass To Make The Coolest Lamps Ever

You can check out the entire process below!

video-player-present

I'm always amazed at how people can repurpose just about anything. Don't forget to share this post with the crafty people in your life! Who knows? Maybe they'll make you one.

