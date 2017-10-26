Ad Blocker Detected

Facebook Page For UPS Drivers To Write About The Dogs They Meet En Route Is Amazing

OCTOBER 26, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
When it comes to dogs and the people who drop off our mail, pop culture says they don't exactly get along.

The trope of the dog chasing the mailman is a huge one. More often than not, though, the pups just want to make a new friend. I know my dog has a deep and scary bark, and he really lets it out every time someone drops a package at the door. What he really wants, though, is to hang out with the friend on the other side.

Some UPS drivers even get to meet the dogs they hear every day, and it can be pretty adorable. How do I know? It turns out they've got a Facebook page where they document their furry friends.

UPS DOGS, started by driver Sean McCarren, is the perfect place for UPS workers nationwide to share pictures of their doggie friends.

Facebook / UPS DOGS

Sometimes they wait politely at the truck entrance...

Facebook / UPS DOGS

...and other times they pose on the porch.

Facebook / UPS DOGS

This one even likes to claim the packages for himself! LOL!

Facebook / UPS DOGS

Wait a second. That's not a dog! I guess when it comes to furry friends, the more the merrier.

Facebook / UPS DOGS

Many UPS drivers carry around dog treats, so it's no surprise these fellas show up to say hello.

Facebook / UPS DOGS

Seeing how much these drivers love the pets along their route is truly awesome. There are animal lovers everywhere!

Facebook / UPS DOGS

(via BoredPanda)

Check out more of these heartwarming and hilarious moments over at UPS DOGS. Be sure to check with your delivery person first, but you just might find out that they want to hang with your pets, too.

