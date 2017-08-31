If All Dogs Could Do This, Life As A Pet Parent Would Be Way Easier

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As any woman who lives with men and boys will tell you, there’s nothing more infuriating than having to deal with boys who can't aim and guys who leave the toilet seat up.

But after watching this four-legged friend masterfully use a urinal, I believe there’s no reason your husband, son, or boyfriend can’t improve his own bathroom etiquette.

In this hilarious clip circulating the Internet, a dog by the name of Jumpy chooses to go about his business in a public bathroom. The dog can be seen lifting his leg and relieving himself inside the urinal, completely mess-free.

And just when you thought Jumpy couldn’t be any more adorable, the pup stands up on his hind legs and proceeds to flush the toilet (yet another thing a majority of men fail to do, let's be real).

Ladies I think it goes without saying, but just in case in wasn’t already abundantly clear, Jumpy would make a better boyfriend than roughly 99 percent of the male population.