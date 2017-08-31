If All Dogs Could Do This, Life As A Pet Parent Would Be Way Easier

As any woman who lives with men and boys will tell you, there’s nothing more infuriating than having to deal with boys who can't aim and guys who leave the toilet seat up.
But after watching this four-legged friend masterfully use a urinal, I believe there’s no reason your husband, son, or boyfriend can’t improve his own bathroom etiquette.
In this hilarious clip circulating the Internet, a dog by the name of Jumpy chooses to go about his business in a public bathroom. The dog can be seen lifting his leg and relieving himself inside the urinal, completely mess-free.