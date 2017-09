In life, we all get to choose how we react to certain situations.

If you have a bad customer service experience, there are appropriate and inappropriate ways to make that known. People who interact with the public have difficult jobs, but they're not always perfect, and sometimes a supervisor needs to know about an employee's behavior. What is absolutely never acceptable is assaulting an employee on the job. And what one dissatisfied bus passenger did to the driver is unthinkable.

The angry woman goes to leave the bus and throws a cup full of URINE at the driver. Disgusting!

Fortunately this woman was caught and will be punished for assaulting the bus driver in this way. Remember: public service officials are people, too, and they deserve our respect.