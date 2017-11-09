Funny Boyfriend Makes Dramatic Commercial To Sell Girlfriend's Used Car

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Saying goodbye to your old car can be as hard as parting ways with an old friend, but sometimes you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do to move on to bigger and better things.

But when it came time for his girlfriend to sell her '96 Honda Accord, this over-the-top boyfriend decided to create a hilariously dramatic commercial for the used car. While it might be a hard sell to try and get buyers interested in a 21-year-old car with over 140,000 miles on it, this guy crafted an epic commercial that would give the folks at Lexus a run for their money. With his girlfriend serving as the star of the show, the minute-long ad is a blend of inside closeups and overhead drone shots showcasing all the car has to offer.

Did we forget to mention that it's practically a steal at just $499?

Honestly, I feel like I need this car now. This is being extra at its absolute finest.