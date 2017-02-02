Ad Blocker Detected

It Looks Like This Beach Is Covered In Colorful Pebbles, But It's Actually Glass

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Walking on broken glass isn't exactly my idea of a relaxing vacation, but after seeing this beach in Russia, I'm prepared to change my tune on that entirely.

Right near Vladivostok in Primorsky Kraiglass lies Ussuri Bay and a beach that is covered in shards of colorful glass and porcelain. While this might sound like a dangerous place to walk, waves from the North Pacific Ocean have smoothed the pieces over the years and transformed the area into an amazing tourist attraction.

This spot used to be a dumping ground for nearby glass and porcelain factories.

You'd think that this would make the place completely unsuitable for locals and tourists alike, but the shards are now smooth, round pieces that resemble pebbles after years of erosion.

Today, Ussuri Bay draws tons of visitors year-round, and it isn't hard to see why.

It goes without saying that the colorful "pebbles" make the beach unique and absolutely stunning.

While it gets plenty of traffic during the summer, it's even more beautiful in the wintertime.

Don't you wish you could see it for yourself? I sure do.

(via BoredPanda)

I'd never condone dumping glass on a beach, but I also can't deny that in this case, the result is gorgeous. Be sure to SHARE this story with others so they can check out all this beauty, too!

