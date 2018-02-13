Ad Blocker Detected

Want To Propose Over A $3000 Burger For Valentine's Day? Boston's Got You Covered

FEBRUARY 13, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Valentine's Day is a traditional holiday for proposals.

Love is in the air, and many choose to mark the holiday by deciding to spend their lives together. There are all kinds of ways to pull off a great proposal, each as unique as the couple. There's one restaurant in Boston, however, that wants to be there to help out any couples who share a love of hamburgers along with their love for each other.

Pauli's is offering a $3000 hamburger to lucky couples who want to commemorate their love this V-Day.

Screenshot via CBS Philly

It comes complete with a designer diamond ring stuck right there in the bun, and the restaurant requires 48 hours' notice if you plan on taking them up on it.

Screenshot via CBS Philly

“It’s the Big Boy Burger proposal, nothing says ‘I love you’ like a ring with barbecue sauce dripping down your arm, right?” said Pauli’s owner Paul Barker.

CBS Philly

There are options out there for every kind of love, even barbeque love. I wonder if they'll keep this tradition alive next year!

