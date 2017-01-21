Ad Blocker Detected

This Man Was Vaping When His Device Blew Up In His Face -- Watch Out!

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Many people use vape pens as a way to quit smoking cigarettes. However, after seeing what happened to this man from Idaho, they might want to consider alternative methods.

On January 14, Andrew Hall was smoking his vape pen when the unthinkable happened -- the device exploded, right in his face. At the time of the incident, Hall had been vaping for about a year, and never had any overheating or other maintenance issues. Now, he's warning others to put down their vape pens before they explode without warning.

Hall was mid-drag on his vape pen when the device suddenly exploded.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

The result was catastrophic -- Hall lost seven teeth and suffered second-degree burns on his face and neck.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

In addition, chunks of teeth and plastic became lodged in his mouth, throat, and lips.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

The bathroom where he was smoking at the time of the incident was also damaged. The sink is totally destroyed.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

And, unbelievably, scorch marks from the explosion reach all the way to the ceiling. Seeing the aftermath, it's incredible that Hall's injuries weren't even worse.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

Hall spent three days recovering in the hospital. On Facebook, he said, "I know vapes help people quit smoking, and that's amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible, that they can explode without warning. I would have said 'no way that's possible,' until now."

Hall spent three days recovering in the hospital. On Facebook, he <a href="https://www.facebook.com/andrew.hall.3910/posts/10100193309728068?pnref=story" target="_blank">said</a>, "I know vapes help people quit smoking, and that's amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible, that they can explode without warning. I would have said 'no way that's possible,' until now."

Facebook / Andrew Hall

Although home now, Hall's still recovering from his burns and waiting to get new teeth. Hopefully, he'll have a speedy recovery...and never, ever pick up a vape again.

Facebook / Andrew Hall

If you vape, will you quit after seeing this? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to warn any friends or family who vape about this crazy explosion by SHARING this with them.

