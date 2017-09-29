What This Guy Has To Say About His Dog's Vegan Diet Is...Uh...Questionable

More and more, I've seen debates among pet owners about their animals' lifestyles matching their own.
Specifically, searches have risen for whether vegetarian or vegan diets are safe for animals like dogs and cats. Even though I respect people who make the choice and commitment to a veggie diet, research shows that unless you have specific circumstances, a lot of money, and a dietician for your animal, it's unlikely you'll be able to safely provide a vegan pet diet that gets your dog or cat all the nutrients it needs.
Let's say you do have those resources, though. What's your dog really tasting? How does the pup experience its fancy new diet?