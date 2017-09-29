What This Guy Has To Say About His Dog's Vegan Diet Is...Uh...Questionable

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

More and more, I've seen debates among pet owners about their animals' lifestyles matching their own.

Specifically, searches have risen for whether vegetarian or vegan diets are safe for animals like dogs and cats. Even though I respect people who make the choice and commitment to a veggie diet, research shows that unless you have specific circumstances, a lot of money, and a dietician for your animal, it's unlikely you'll be able to safely provide a vegan pet diet that gets your dog or cat all the nutrients it needs.

Let's say you do have those resources, though. What's your dog really tasting? How does the pup experience its fancy new diet?

In this video, the dog's owner makes a big to-do of the fact that the dog is "savoring" the vegan food instead of gobbling it down just because the pooch is eating more slowly. In reality, that's just a matter of projecting human behavior onto an animal.

Humans have about 9,000 taste buds, but dogs only have 1,700. That doesn't mean they don't taste things, but our sense of taste is way more powerful.

Dogs can identify sweet, sour, salty and bitter, but some of their taste buds are specifically geared for water after eating salty or sugary food.