If you're a parent, then you know the never-ending battle to get your kids to eat their vegetables.

As we've seen countless times before, trying to force your children to eat their daily servings of veggies simply doesn't work. And although we can attempt to mask them in a variety of ways, somehow our children always figure out what's going on.

Maybe children just need a dependable voice of reason to steer them toward a healthier lifestyle -- and who better to persuade them to abandon candy and sweets for carrots and beets than a lovable animal? I guarantee that once you show your kids these 16 cuties that love snacking on healthy treats, they'll want in on some veggie action, too.

1. This pooch can hardly wait for his owner to finish cooking his favorite veggies.

2. Cats and dogs can agree on at least one thing -- veggies are the bomb!

3. This health-conscious capybara loves to mix his veggies in with oatmeal to help start his day off right.

4. This sloth can't even be bothered to change out of his pajamas before indulging in some veggie goodness.

5. Stop fighting with your kids and show them this lovable hedgehog gnawing on a green pepper.

6. "Hey Mr. Cat, would you like to join the Bunny family for a delicious vegetarian dinner?"

7. Did somebody order a salad with a side of cuteness?

8. Doug the Pug eats his fruits and veggies. Kids, be like Doug the Pug.

9. I may not be the biggest fan of brussels sprouts, but these pups sure are.

10. These pups enjoy their greens so much, they eat them straight from the garden.

11. I kept waiting for this cockatiel to verbally declare his love of broccoli, but I guess watching him eat it is good enough.

12. This hamster goes HAM on his veggies.

13. "Please, Mom, can I have some more?"

14. Chewbacca the Sloth probably won't be hitting the gym anytime soon, but at least he has a healthy diet.

15. That face says it all.

16. This cat might not belong to the Clean Plate Club, but at least she tried something new.

Be sure to share these veggie-loving animals with your family and friends. Let's start a vegetable revolution!

Giphy