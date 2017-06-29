When You Put A Dollar In A Vending Machine, This Isn't What You Want To Get From It

Snacks, soda, frozen foods, and even coffee are all things you'd expect a vending machine to dispense, but this little guy? Definitely not!
While an employee of a vending company was servicing one of the machines in Chatsworth, Illinois, he heard some strange noises. He says that "while finishing up on the service of the pop machine I hear a hiss/rattle. I looked to my left only to find I was nose to nose with a snake."
A closer look revealed that there was indeed a snake coiled up inside the machine.
Using a rod and a gloved hand...