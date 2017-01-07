Though I think snakes are awesome creatures, you won't see me ever trying to handle any venomous ones.

I'm definitely not a fan of being bitten or having to go to the hospital, which I previously thought that everyone would agree with me on -- but this guy just proved me wrong.

When Jax Tanner found a puff adder in his backyard in South Africa, he didn't hesitate at all before picking up the venomous viper and holding it right next to his young son. This species is responsible for causing the most snakebite fatalities in Africa, which makes his seemingly carefree reaction to what happened next all the more baffling.



Warning: This video contains graphic content.

He's extremely lucky that he didn't lose his arm, or worse, his life. Don't forget to share this story with others as a warning to never mess around with venomous animals.

