You've Seen Ventriloquists Before, But What This 12-Year-Old Can Do Is On Another Level

I don't know about you, but I've always found ventriloquism kind of creepy.
That's not to say that I don't think it's a talent. It's totally a talent, it just usually involves creepy dolls saying and doing totally weird stuff. That could be why it's going out of style now. You don't see many young people picking up ventriloquism as a hobby.
That's why Darci Lynne decided to bring her adorable bunny Petunia on the show "America's Got Talent." These two are so sweet that I just knew from the beginning they'd do amazing. What Darci Lynne managed to pull off is pretty shocking.