You've Seen Ventriloquists Before, But What This 12-Year-Old Can Do Is On Another Level

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I don't know about you, but I've always found ventriloquism kind of creepy.

That's not to say that I don't think it's a talent. It's totally a talent, it just usually involves creepy dolls saying and doing totally weird stuff. That could be why it's going out of style now. You don't see many young people picking up ventriloquism as a hobby.

That's why Darci Lynne decided to bring her adorable bunny Petunia on the show "America's Got Talent." These two are so sweet that I just knew from the beginning they'd do amazing. What Darci Lynne managed to pull off is pretty shocking.

During her whole performance, the judges (and I) seemed to just be asking "HOW!?!?" over and over again. She's incredible!

Wow. You can expect to see way more from this little wonder, because getting the "golden ticket" means she'll start showing up on the live filming of "America's Got Talent" soon.