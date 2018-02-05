Ad Blocker Detected

24 Disturbed Dogs That DEFINITELY Just Figured Out They're Going To The Vet

FEBRUARY 5, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
It's just a fact that no one likes going to the doctor, and that's especially true for our four-legged buddies.

If you're the owner of an adorable dog, chances are you're all too familiar with the sheer terror that overcomes your pooch when you pull into the vet's parking lot. In fact, it even seems as though hating the vet is in their DNA. What makes these normal checkups even more painful is that in most cases, dog owners dupe their pets into thinking they're going for a simple ride around town, only to show up to the vet's office a few minutes later. What a dirty trick.

After discovering the truth, some dogs suck it up and accept their fate, while others react in some pretty hilarious ways. Here are 24 dogs that just realized they're about to get a little visit from their veterinarian.

1. "If I can't see them, maybe they can't see me."

Reddit / zapperdude60

2. You can run, but you can't hide.

Reddit / DrSchwebel

3. "This isn't the dog park!"

Imgur / SUPERDAVE42

4. "This is why I have trust issues."

Reddit

5. "Nothing to see here!"

6. "How DARE you take someone as small and delicate as me to the vet?!"

Reddit / Misterguinness

7. Those puppy dog eyes aren't going to get you out of this visit!

Imgur

8. "You can't be serious."

Imgur / Wildmare

9. Even good boys have bad days.

Reddit / katannpat

10. "Come and get me!"

Imgur / sammisch

11. "You're in the dog house for this one!"

Reddit / nombacon

12. "What do you mean neutered?"

Reddit

13. So much for a great escape.

Reddit / TenForTwoYears

14. "Can't we reschedule for the second week in NEVER!"

Imgur / gaviblugirl

15. "Don't you ever do that to me again!"

Reddit /puregoldbaby

16. Wait until they both find out what happens next.

Imgur / CloneN7

17. "I'm not speaking to you."

Reddit / blah4life

18. "Save me, Tommy!"

Reddit / gwackr

19. "Don't just sit there, help me!"

Reddit / stephiejeanmachine

20. "Will you hold my hand every step of the way?"

Reddit

21. "This is not what I signed up for!"

Reddit / HopeSandoval

22. What happened to that spring in your step?

Reddit / schlinker

23. The panic in his eyes says it all.

Reddit

24. These pups look more like a bunch of scaredy cats.

Reddit / onlyoneavailable

(via Bored Panda)

They say every dog has its day, and unfortunately today wasn't it. Hopefully these pups were given a clean bill of health and won't be making any veterinarian appointments anytime soon.

