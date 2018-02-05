24 Disturbed Dogs That DEFINITELY Just Figured Out They're Going To The Vet

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's just a fact that no one likes going to the doctor, and that's especially true for our four-legged buddies.

If you're the owner of an adorable dog, chances are you're all too familiar with the sheer terror that overcomes your pooch when you pull into the vet's parking lot. In fact, it even seems as though hating the vet is in their DNA. What makes these normal checkups even more painful is that in most cases, dog owners dupe their pets into thinking they're going for a simple ride around town, only to show up to the vet's office a few minutes later. What a dirty trick.

After discovering the truth, some dogs suck it up and accept their fate, while others react in some pretty hilarious ways. Here are 24 dogs that just realized they're about to get a little visit from their veterinarian.

1. "If I can't see them, maybe they can't see me."







2. You can run, but you can't hide.







3. "This isn't the dog park!"







4. "This is why I have trust issues."







5. "Nothing to see here!"

6. "How DARE you take someone as small and delicate as me to the vet?!"







7. Those puppy dog eyes aren't going to get you out of this visit!







8. "You can't be serious."







9. Even good boys have bad days.







10. "Come and get me!"







11. "You're in the dog house for this one!"







12. "What do you mean neutered?"







13. So much for a great escape.







14. "Can't we reschedule for the second week in NEVER!"







15. "Don't you ever do that to me again!"







16. Wait until they both find out what happens next.







17. "I'm not speaking to you."







18. "Save me, Tommy!"







19. "Don't just sit there, help me!"







20. "Will you hold my hand every step of the way?"







21. "This is not what I signed up for!"







22. What happened to that spring in your step?







23. The panic in his eyes says it all.







24. These pups look more like a bunch of scaredy cats.







(via Bored Panda)

They say every dog has its day, and unfortunately today wasn't it. Hopefully these pups were given a clean bill of health and won't be making any veterinarian appointments anytime soon.