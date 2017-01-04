At the age of 32, doctors told veteran Arthur Boorman that he'd never walk without assistance again. Too many jumps as a paratrooper in the Gulf War had done irreversible damage to his back and knees -- at least, that's what everyone thought.

For 15 years, Boorman believed that he'd never walk on his own again. He wore a back brace daily and needed two canes to stand up. His immobile lifestyle led to massive weight gain.

That all changed when he contacted former wrestler and fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page. Unlike other fitness instructors who'd turned him away, Page believed that Boorman's body could heal through the power of yoga. His transformation that took place over the next ten months is one that you have to see for yourself to believe.

With the mantra, "Just because I can't do it today doesn't mean I'm not going to be able to do it someday," Boorman achieved what many said was impossible.

I'll be the first to admit, the tears are flowing! Be sure to share this incredible transformation with your friends and family, especially if they're in need of a little encouragement.