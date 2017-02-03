Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to getting your children to be productive and get their homework done, video game consoles are usually the enemy.

When given the option of playing video games or doing their homework, children almost always chose video games. Countless studies have been conducted over the years that have both praised and frowned upon gaming. Some studies have shown that an increase in playtime of violent video games can cause them to become more aggressive and lash out in violent fits of rage.

While most parents see video games as a worthless waste of time, one couple in the U.K. feeds their kiddos' gaming habit...so much so that they’ve allowed their kids to forgo traditional schooling to play.

Katie Pybus and her husband encourage their three children to play video games for more than seven hours a day.







Pybus is using video games as the basis for her unconventional homeschooling practices.







She told the Mirror, “Games are the bedrock of what we do in our home education. Schools are far too focused on testing and exams and I prefer my children to learn through play.”







Instead of a set start time for the day, her children can start their “schooling” whenever they’d like.







The children play games such as Sims, Minecraft, and Pokemon Go on Playstation, Wii, computers, and tablets.







At 8 p.m., the electronics are shut off for the night and the kids are sent to bed.







Pybus shares her education techniques on a blog.







Despite forgoing traditional learning, the family often takes trips to art galleries, museums, and nature parks.







