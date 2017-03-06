Ad Blocker Detected

We've Seen Some Crazy Plastic Surgery Cases Before, But Theirs Is Out Of This World

MARCH 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

People get cosmetic surgery for all kinds of reasons, but some procedures are much more unusual than others.

Some undergo plastic surgery to accentuate their masculine or feminine features in extremely exaggerated ways, but this makeup artist and model wants neither. Twenty-two-year-old Vinny Ohh from Los Angeles, California, would much rather become a "genderless extraterrestrial," and has had over 100 cosmetic procedures to fulfill that dream.

Ohh campaigned for LBGT rights as a teenager, but came to the realization that none of those labels fit. Ohh prefers to use they/them pronouns. "I've wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17. I've been going to [the] doctors to see if it's possible but had no luck," they said.

Since first getting lip fillers at 17 years old, Ohh has spent $50,000 on 110 surgeries, including two nose jobs, cheek fillers, and brow bone fillers. Ohh also wears black contact lenses to look more "alien-like."

