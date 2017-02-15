Ad Blocker Detected

20 Vintage Photos That Prove Breastfeeding is Beautiful

FEBRUARY 15, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

The debate around public breastfeeding is fairly new.

For much of history, women have been able to breastfeed when and where they please, with the recognition that what they are doing is normal and natural. After all, babies don't always want to eat on our schedules!

Fortunately, we have photographs that show us the beauty of breastfeeding across time and cultures featuring moms and their kids in special bonding moments.

1. 1957, location unknown.

1957, location unknown.

Getty Images

2. 1962, Malawi.

1962, Malawi.

Getty Images

3. 1975, South Africa.

1975, South Africa.

Getty Images

4. 1969, United Kingdom.

1969, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

5. 1970, location unknown.

1970, location unknown.

Getty Images

6. 1980, United Kingdom.

1980, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

7. 1979, Nepal.

1979, Nepal.

Getty Images

8. 1983, Benin.

1983, Benin.

Getty Images

9. 1973, United States.

1973, United States.

Getty Images

10. 1975, Vietnam.

1975, Vietnam.

Getty Images

11. Date unknown, Indonesia.

Date unknown, Indonesia.

Getty Images

12. Date unknown, Kenya.

Date unknown, Kenya.

Getty Images

13. 1979, Cambodia.

1979, Cambodia.

Getty Images

14. 1981, Peru.

1981, Peru.

Getty Images

15. 1981, Brazil.

1981, Brazil.

Getty Images

16. 1965, Mali.

1965, Mali.

Getty Images

17. Date unknown, Canada.

Date unknown, Canada.

Getty Images

18. Date unknown, Canada.

Date unknown, Canada.

Getty Images

19. 1986, Germany.

1986, Germany.

Getty Images

20. 1969, United States.

1969, United States.

Getty Images

Those photographers managed to catch some really beautiful moments. Moms around the world have so much in common. Share this with the mothers and mothers-to-be you know!

