20 Vintage Photos That Prove Breastfeeding is Beautiful

The debate around public breastfeeding is fairly new.

For much of history, women have been able to breastfeed when and where they please, with the recognition that what they are doing is normal and natural. After all, babies don't always want to eat on our schedules!

Fortunately, we have photographs that show us the beauty of breastfeeding across time and cultures featuring moms and their kids in special bonding moments.

1. 1957, location unknown.







2. 1962, Malawi.







3. 1975, South Africa.







4. 1969, United Kingdom.







5. 1970, location unknown.







6. 1980, United Kingdom.







7. 1979, Nepal.







8. 1983, Benin.







9. 1973, United States.







10. 1975, Vietnam.







11. Date unknown, Indonesia.







12. Date unknown, Kenya.







13. 1979, Cambodia.







14. 1981, Peru.







15. 1981, Brazil.







16. 1965, Mali.







17. Date unknown, Canada.







18. Date unknown, Canada.







19. 1986, Germany.







20. 1969, United States.







Those photographers managed to catch some really beautiful moments. Moms around the world have so much in common. Share this with the mothers and mothers-to-be you know!