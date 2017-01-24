Do your kids think that packing lunch is "uncool?" I live with two teenagers who insist they have to buy lunch to be one of the cool kids, but I'm willing to bet that these 25 vintage lunchboxes would change their minds!

Kids today have a lot of fun and interesting technology, but when it comes to lunchboxes, they are really missing out. Just seeing them reminds me of a simpler time when I would play outside all day until the streetlights turned on. Then I knew it was time to hightail it home! From movies to music to cartoons, these lunchboxes will give you a serious case of nostalgia.

1. Who wouldn't want to bring their lunch to school in a sweet E.T. lunchbox?

2. Vintage lunchboxes didn't just have a sticker or logo on them -- they really knew how to show off a scene.

Even the sides contained awesome pictures, like this one!

3. The level of detail on this one is just incredible.

4. Of course, Disney got in on the trend.

5. And so did brands like McDonald's. This has to be one of the most terrifying things I've ever seen.

6. There were all sorts of superhero lunchboxes. The best ones always came with a matching thermos.

7. Sometimes they were made of tin, like this Superman one.

8. Others were made of plastic. When it came to "Star Wars," there were a lot to choose from.

9. See what I mean?

10. Others allowed kids to show off their career aspirations. It would still be a while before people realized that boys could be flight attendants, too.

11. Emergency! How did these kids get up there in the first place?

12. There was even a lunchbox made for budding conspiracy theorists.

13. There were also tons of TV-related lunchboxes. Who can forget Robin Williams in one of his greatest roles as the space alien Mork?

14. Believe it or not, "The Flying Nun" was none other than Sally Field, otherwise known as Forrest Gump's mom.

15. I had totally forgotten about "Alf" until I saw this lunchbox. What a weird show!

16. A classic!

17. Many of the lunchboxes depict scenes of action and violence.

18. In fact, it was a little out of control! Anyone who says that our culture today is more violent should take a look at these lunchboxes.

19. From a girl power perspective, though, I love seeing "Charlie's Angels" kick some serious ass!

20. And who can forget "The Bionic Woman"? She was WAY cooler than "The Six-Million Dollar Man."

21. "Go go Gadget arm!" I wish "Inspector Gadget" was on Netflix.

22. You can't do vintage without including the Fonz.

23. Or the Beatles! This is definitely not their best photo. All four of them look a little constipated.

24. Even The Partridge Family had their very own lunchbox.

25. The trend lasted until the early '90s, then died out. Hopefully, it will come back soon!

Did you have a vintage lunchbox growing up? If so, let us know in the comments below! And don't forget to SHARE these awesome lunchboxes with your friends and family.