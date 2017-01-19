Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

18 Of The Coolest, Most Influential Vintage Newspaper Headlines

JANUARY 19, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

These days, online news relies on edgy headlines that make users want to click on their stories. However, as you'll see from these 18 influential headlines from the past, editors once used similar tactics to sell newspapers.

A few years ago, I visited the Newseum in Washington D.C. After viewing exhibitions on JFK, the FBI, and even touching a piece of the Berlin Wall, I entered a room lined with hundreds of drawers. In each one was an influential newspaper from the past, with headlines dating back to the late 1600s. As I studied them, I understood what a vital role print news has played in human history.

Newspapers might not be around forever, at least not in the way that we know them now. Slowly but surely, the industry is dying as more and more people get their news online. Maybe I'm just sentimental, but after seeing these 18 vintage headlines, I find myself hoping that print makes a comeback. Maybe you will, too.

1. On the morning of April 15, 1914, the public was stunned to see newspaper headlines declaring that the "unsinkable" Titanic was at the bottom of the Atlantic.

On the morning of April 15, 1914, the public was stunned to see newspaper headlines declaring that the "unsinkable" Titanic was at the bottom of the Atlantic.

Getty Images

2. Votes for women! August 18, 1920 was a historic day for newspapers and American women.

Votes for women! August 18, 1920 was a historic day for newspapers and American women.

Getty Images

Read More: Men In 1800s Europe Sold Their Wives To The Highest Bidders -- WTF?

3. The grim looks on these faces sum up the devastating news of 1929.

The grim looks on these faces sum up the devastating news of 1929.

Getty Images

4. On October 29, 1929, it was official -- the stock market had crashed, leaving millions of Americans unemployed and in debt.

On October 29, 1929, it was official -- the stock market had crashed, leaving millions of Americans unemployed and in debt.

Getty Images

5. The news that the Lindbergh baby had been kidnapped gripped the nation and helped J. Edgar Hoover gain public support for the newly formed FBI.

The news that the Lindbergh baby had been kidnapped gripped the nation and helped J. Edgar Hoover gain public support for the newly formed FBI.

Getty Images

6. After 13 dry years, Prohibition ended in 1933, giving the government access to tax revenue it needed to recover from the Great Depression.

After 13 dry years, Prohibition ended in 1933, giving the government access to tax revenue it needed to recover from the Great Depression.

Reddit / NF_

7. In 1945, the United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Japan, effectively bringing an end to World War II.

In 1945, the United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Japan, effectively bringing an end to World War II.

Reddit / FuzyWumpleStump

8. Less than a month later, a headline was published that the world had been waiting six years to see.

Less than a month later, a headline was published that the world had been waiting six years to see.

Reddit / FuzyWumpleStump

9. Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England on February 6, 1952, and it's a position she still holds to this day.

Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England on February 6, 1952, and it's a position she still holds to this day.

Reddit / SHAVEtheWOOKIE

10. When America heard that Russians had successfully launched a man into space in 1961, they began working even harder to be the first country to put people on the moon.

When America heard that Russians had successfully launched a man into space in 1961, they began working even harder to be the first country to put people on the moon.

Getty Images

11. Nine decades after slavery came to an end, Brown v. Board of Education declared school segregation unconstitutional.

Nine decades after slavery came to an end, Brown v. Board of Education declared school segregation unconstitutional.

Getty Images

12. The assassination of JFK was a heartbreaking moment for Americans and people around the world.

The assassination of JFK was a heartbreaking moment for Americans and people around the world.

Reddit / SeacattleMoohawks

13. Just a few days later, the man who murdered JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot and killed while in police custody.

Just a few days later, the man who murdered JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot and killed while in police custody.

Getty Images

14. The assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was just as devastating. Here, Jesse Jackson reads the news as he walks through O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

The assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was just as devastating. Here, Jesse Jackson reads the news as he walks through O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

Getty Images

15. Finally, some good news. We beat the Russians to the moon!

Finally, some good news. We beat the Russians to the moon!

Reddit / Theonetheycallbob

16. Following the Watergate scandal, President Richard Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974. Just a month later, his successor, Gerald Ford, pardoned him of all wrongdoing.

Following the Watergate scandal, President Richard Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974. Just a month later, his successor, Gerald Ford, pardoned him of all wrongdoing.

Reddit / FuzyWumpleStump

17. If you were alive on September 11, 2001, it's a day that will live in your memory forever. "Oh my God..." sums up how we all felt.

If you were alive on September 11, 2001, it's a day that will live in your memory forever. "Oh my God..." sums up how we all felt.

Reddit / justinnegofo

18. The election of President Barack Obama in 2008 certainly didn't put an end to racial problems in America, but it was a historic step forward for everyone who'd prayed for hope and change in our country.

The election of President Barack Obama in 2008 certainly didn't put an end to racial problems in America, but it was a historic step forward for everyone who'd prayed for hope and change in our country.

Reddit / jordan917

Read More: This Woman Was Executed As A Witch Because She Complained About Her Carpenters

Be sure to share these incredible vintage headlines with your friends and family!

Trending Now

What This Divorce Attorney Did To Hypnotized Women Is Going To Make You Sick

Trending Now

He Came Up With This Useful Map So That You'll Never Be Bored At An Airport Again

These Kids Are Going To Wish They Grew Up Before The Invention Of Social Media

This Speedy Ostrich Broke Out Of Captivity And Clearly Did Not Want To Go Back

These Pups Stole The Show On "Game Of Thrones" -- Find Out What They're Up To Now

What This Dad Tried To Do With His Baby Sounds Like A Prank, But It Wasn't At All

If You Own A Tape Measure, You're Going To Want To Know This Information

This Grandma From Alaska Has An Epic Trick For Keeping Your Home Warm This Winter

This Dog Went Up To A Bank Teller And Made The Cutest Withdrawal Ever

Doctors Were Helpless When It Came To Treating Her Because No Antibiotics Would Work

Think Monkeys And Hedgehogs Are Cute? The Hairless Versions Will Change Your Mind

When You Do This At Night, It Actually Makes You GAIN Weight

17 People Who Just Can't Be Trusted With Home Decor

Just Imagine Coming Across This Giant Beast On A Leisurely Stroll -- OMG

What He Does Will Have You Using Clean Diapers In Tons Of New Ways

Tattoos Drawn With One Line Are Beautiful And Simple Works Of Art

Load another article