These days, online news relies on edgy headlines that make users want to click on their stories. However, as you'll see from these 18 influential headlines from the past, editors once used similar tactics to sell newspapers.

A few years ago, I visited the Newseum in Washington D.C. After viewing exhibitions on JFK, the FBI, and even touching a piece of the Berlin Wall, I entered a room lined with hundreds of drawers. In each one was an influential newspaper from the past, with headlines dating back to the late 1600s. As I studied them, I understood what a vital role print news has played in human history.

Newspapers might not be around forever, at least not in the way that we know them now. Slowly but surely, the industry is dying as more and more people get their news online. Maybe I'm just sentimental, but after seeing these 18 vintage headlines, I find myself hoping that print makes a comeback. Maybe you will, too.

1. On the morning of April 15, 1914, the public was stunned to see newspaper headlines declaring that the "unsinkable" Titanic was at the bottom of the Atlantic.

2. Votes for women! August 18, 1920 was a historic day for newspapers and American women.

3. The grim looks on these faces sum up the devastating news of 1929.

4. On October 29, 1929, it was official -- the stock market had crashed, leaving millions of Americans unemployed and in debt.

5. The news that the Lindbergh baby had been kidnapped gripped the nation and helped J. Edgar Hoover gain public support for the newly formed FBI.

6. After 13 dry years, Prohibition ended in 1933, giving the government access to tax revenue it needed to recover from the Great Depression.

7. In 1945, the United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Japan, effectively bringing an end to World War II.

8. Less than a month later, a headline was published that the world had been waiting six years to see.

9. Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England on February 6, 1952, and it's a position she still holds to this day.

10. When America heard that Russians had successfully launched a man into space in 1961, they began working even harder to be the first country to put people on the moon.

11. Nine decades after slavery came to an end, Brown v. Board of Education declared school segregation unconstitutional.

12. The assassination of JFK was a heartbreaking moment for Americans and people around the world.

13. Just a few days later, the man who murdered JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot and killed while in police custody.

14. The assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was just as devastating. Here, Jesse Jackson reads the news as he walks through O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

15. Finally, some good news. We beat the Russians to the moon!

16. Following the Watergate scandal, President Richard Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974. Just a month later, his successor, Gerald Ford, pardoned him of all wrongdoing.

17. If you were alive on September 11, 2001, it's a day that will live in your memory forever. "Oh my God..." sums up how we all felt.

18. The election of President Barack Obama in 2008 certainly didn't put an end to racial problems in America, but it was a historic step forward for everyone who'd prayed for hope and change in our country.

