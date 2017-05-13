Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Over the years, I've dealt with my fair share of road rage.

I pretty much keep the screaming confined to my own car, though, because I don't want to actually get into a confrontation with another motorist. It's okay to have revenge fantasies, though.

Recently, not one, but two drivers decided to really let out their anger and the footage is absolutely insane. A couple in a car behind them witnessed one beep at the other. The driver who was honked at emerged from his car with a baseball bat, and well...things just got crazier from there.

The guy in the car getting pounded on didn't take things lying down. Watch what happens when the two get into a brawl on the street.

Yikes! I would be too terrified to even get out of my car if someone came at me with a baseball bat.