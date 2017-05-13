Ad Blocker Detected

That Escalated Quickly. Road Rage Turns Violent After A Driver Honks His Horn.

MAY 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Over the years, I've dealt with my fair share of road rage.

I pretty much keep the screaming confined to my own car, though, because I don't want to actually get into a confrontation with another motorist. It's okay to have revenge fantasies, though.

Recently, not one, but two drivers decided to really let out their anger and the footage is absolutely insane. A couple in a car behind them witnessed one beep at the other. The driver who was honked at emerged from his car with a baseball bat, and well...things just got crazier from there.

The guy in the car getting pounded on didn't take things lying down. Watch what happens when the two get into a brawl on the street.

video-player-present

Youtube / ViralHog

Read More: This Fight Over A Parking Spot Turned Into Real-Life Bumper Cars...And NOT The Fun Kind

Yikes! I would be too terrified to even get out of my car if someone came at me with a baseball bat. Share this video if you were shocked at how quickly things got out of hand.

