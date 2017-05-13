Over the years, I've dealt with my fair share of road rage.
I pretty much keep the screaming confined to my own car, though, because I don't want to actually get into a confrontation with another motorist. It's okay to have revenge fantasies, though.
Recently, not one, but two drivers decided to really let out their anger and the footage is absolutely insane. A couple in a car behind them witnessed one beep at the other. The driver who was honked at emerged from his car with a baseball bat, and well...things just got crazier from there.
The guy in the car getting pounded on didn't take things lying down. Watch what happens when the two get into a brawl on the street.video-player-present
