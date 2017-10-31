He Spends Over Three Weeks Creating Each Of These Tiny, Intricate Masterpieces

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The power of music has always had a way of crafting one of a kind stories through sound and pitch. But one London-based artist is using instruments to tell his stories in a different way.

Leonardo Frigo creates intricate works of art by painting entire stories on musical instruments such as violins and cellos. His works are a masterful blend of symbols, patterns, and text that help bring important events, biographies, and other stories to life. Frigo likes to think that each work of art can be read like a book. But when it comes to his unbelievable works of art, patience is key. Each piece is hand crafted and can take more than three weeks to finish.

Check out some of our favorite pieces below!

Keep up with Frigo and his latest works of art by following him on Instagram.