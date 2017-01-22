Ad Blocker Detected

This Is The Simplest Way To Keep Your Elderly Relatives Alive Longer

JANUARY 22, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Growing up, I always found it easier to make friends and connect with people in my parents’ generation.

I never really thought of it much, but if I had to attribute this to any one thing, it’s most likely because I consider my parents to be my best friends. My mother is the person I’m closest with, meaning there are very few secrets between us.

Because of that closeness, my mind can’t help but wander off to what’s going to happen once my parents are gone. While I’d rather not deal with those thoughts just yet, I still have to prepare myself for that day when it eventually comes. But thanks to a new scientific study, the amount of time I spend with my parents now could just be keeping them alive that much longer.

Scientific researchers from the University of California have just concluded a study that revealed that spending time with our aging loved ones could prolong their lives.

Flickr / David Tansey

In the study it was revealed that loneliness can play a major role in the aging process and is closely associated with mortality rates.

Flickr / Jim Whimpey

