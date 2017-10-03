She Started Painting A Doll's Face, And The Reason Why Is So Sweet

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the reasons dolls are so fun to play with as a child is that you get to pretend to be a parent.

Playacting these adult roles is an important step in our development and figuring out what we want to do later in life. Some children, however, never get the experience of playing with dolls that look like them. Sometimes that's because skin tone options are limited, though this is improving slowly in the toy world. Other times, a child's particular disease or disability isn't represented in doll form.

But one creator who's working to change that. Custom doll artist Kay Black to the rescue!

Kay Black, a.k.a. Kay Customz, creates incredible custom dolls for her customers.

Some of her most recent creations feature dolls with vitiligo, a rare skin condition.

Vitiligo results in the lightening of patches of skin, and people who have the condition often report bullying.

Winnie Harlow, a model who appeared on "America's Next Top Model," has vitiligo and has spoken out about its effects in her life.

For children with this condition, seeing a doll that looks like them can be immensely comforting.

For kids without vitiligo, seeing a doll that looks different from them can help teach them to celebrate our differences.

Kay Customz says she takes pride in each and every design, and it shows in her craftsmanship and the beautiful result.

(via BoredPanda)

If you want to see more of her work or order a doll yourself, check out the Kay Customz Instagram. It's amazing that people out there are helping kids learn to love the skin they're in.