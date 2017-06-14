Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

There Are Actual Sharks Living Inside An Active Volcano Because Nothing Makes Sense

JUNE 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If I started talking about an active volcano, you'd probably picture a mountain with a round hole on top just waiting to erupt and spew lava.

While all that stuff about lava and danger is true, active volcanoes actually look pretty different depending on where they are in the world. Kavachi, a volcano in the Pacific Ocean, has long been known to fill with the ocean water around it when it's not actively erupting. Scientists are now discovering that the relationship between the volcano and the sea life is a lot closer than they expected.

A camera lowered into the volcano recently captured three species living inside: the sixgill stingray, silky sharks, and scalloped hammerhead sharks.

A camera lowered into the volcano recently captured three species living inside: the sixgill stingray, silky sharks, and scalloped hammerhead sharks.

Youtube / National Geographic

The researchers working on the project were perplexed, with one wondering how these creatures manage to live if they're literally risking death at any moment. Do they know instinctively when the volcano will erupt?

The researchers working on the project were perplexed, with one wondering how these creatures manage to live if they're literally risking death at any moment. Do they know instinctively when the volcano will erupt?

Youtube / National Geographic

This isn't a far-off occurrence, either. The last eruption was in January of 2014, meaning these animals may have already experienced one.

This isn't a far-off occurrence, either. The last eruption was in January of 2014, meaning these animals may have already experienced one.

Youtube / National Geographic

Learn more about this baffling phenomenon in the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / National Geographic

(via The Dodo)

This is so interesting. I hope research continues so we can find out just what's going on here. Share this with the people you know who will be amazed at just how much there still is to learn about our planet.

Trending Now

This Is How Tattoos Could Make Life Way Easier For Diabetics One Day

Trending Now

This Pint-Sized Pony Is Barely The Size Of A 2-Liter Soda Bottle (And He's Too Cute)

Load another article