On The Human Stupidity Scale, Tightrope Walking Over A Volcano Is High Up There

In the world of extreme daredevils, the goal is to always strive to set the stride and forge your way into the record books, and that's exactly what German daredevil Lukas Irmler and his crew set out to do during their latest stunt in Peru.
After climbing to the top of the El Misti Volcano, Irmler and his team stretched a 470-yard rope across the volcano's crater and prepared to make a memorable tightrope walk more than 18,000 feet above sea level.
With just a small harness as a safety measure, the heat was on Irmler to set a new world record, all while barefoot.
One wrong step and he would nosedive straight into the volcano's active center.
When the time came for Irmler to make his incredible journey, the man traveled just over 200 yards before time constraints forced Irmler to abandon his mission.
(via DailyMail)