Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

On The Human Stupidity Scale, Tightrope Walking Over A Volcano Is High Up There

DECEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the world of extreme daredevils, the goal is to always strive to set the stride and forge your way into the record books, and that's exactly what German daredevil Lukas Irmler and his crew set out to do during their latest stunt in Peru.

After climbing to the top of the El Misti Volcano, Irmler and his team stretched a 470-yard rope across the volcano's crater and prepared to make a memorable tightrope walk more than 18,000 feet above sea level.

With just a small harness as a safety measure, the heat was on Irmler to set a new world record, all while barefoot.

With just a small harness as a safety measure, the heat was on Irmler to set a new world record, all while barefoot.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

One wrong step and he would nosedive straight into the volcano's active center.

One wrong step and he would nosedive straight into the volcano's active center.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

When the time came for Irmler to make his incredible journey, the man traveled just over 200 yards before time constraints forced Irmler to abandon his mission.

(via DailyMail)

Irmler might not have completed his dangerous tightrope walk, but his latest stunt is nothing to shake a stick at. As impressive as this is, I think it's best if I keep my feet on solid ground.

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Trending Now

Police Arrested A Motorcyclist After He Did Something Unbelievably Stupid At A Protest

Load another article